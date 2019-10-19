Blackwood will start in goal versus the visiting Canucks on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood draws a second consecutive start after skating off with a 29-save victory against the Rangers on Thursday. His peripherals -- including a 4.06 GAA and .857 save percentage -- look rough on paper, but Blackwood is gaining steam ahead of this cross-conference matinee. He'll have to keep close tabs on 2019 Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson, as the phenom is averaging a point per game on the young season.