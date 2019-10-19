Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tabbed for Saturday's matinee
Blackwood will start in goal versus the visiting Canucks on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood draws a second consecutive start after skating off with a 29-save victory against the Rangers on Thursday. His peripherals -- including a 4.06 GAA and .857 save percentage -- look rough on paper, but Blackwood is gaining steam ahead of this cross-conference matinee. He'll have to keep close tabs on 2019 Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson, as the phenom is averaging a point per game on the young season.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Picks up team's first W•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Can't hold late lead•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Facing Edmonton•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting versus Oilers•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Has night to forget•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.