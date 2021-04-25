Blackwood stopped 33 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. Blackwood sat out the last two games with an upper-body injury and got a rude welcome in his return to the ice, as the Pens jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the eight-minute mark of the second period. The 24-year-old hasn't won a game since March 28 and has lost seven straight starts in regulation, and Blackwood carries a shaky 3.10 GAA and .900 save percentage.