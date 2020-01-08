Blackwood made 37 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

He was the busier netminder on the night and did well to earn a point for the Devils, as the 23-year-old had little chance on the final three goals by the Isles including Anders Lee's overtime winner. Blackwood continues to shoulder a heavy workload, appearing in 15 of 17 games since the beginning of December, but he seems to be holding up well -- he has a 2.55 GAA and .919 save percentage over that stretch.