Blackwood allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Flyers on Friday.

The 22-year-old has struggled, yielding seven goals in his last six periods and overtime since recording a shutout on Oct. 19. Blackwood and Cory Schneider are splitting starts at the moment, but Blackwood did nothing for his case to receive more playing time Friday. Overall, Blackwood is 2-2-3 with an .876 save percentage and 3.23 GAA in seven games.