Blackwood stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Rangers.
He got no help from his teammates, but Blackwood also wasn't particularly sharp. The 24-year-old is 0-4-2 over his last six starts, giving up at least four goals in four of those outings, and on the season he carried a sluggish 3.03 GAA and .902 save percentage.
