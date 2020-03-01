Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Takes tough OT loss
Blackwood made 36 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.
Both goalies played exceptionally well, especially during a scoreless third period when the Kings outshot the Devils 13-11, but Blackwood still took his first loss since Jan. 30. The 23-year-old wrapped up a stellar February having posted a 1.27 GAA and .967 save percentage over seven starts.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Nabs starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Extends point streak to eight•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Taking on Capitals•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Hotter than a jalapeno•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting against San Jose•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Enjoys career performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.