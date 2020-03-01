Play

Blackwood made 36 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Both goalies played exceptionally well, especially during a scoreless third period when the Kings outshot the Devils 13-11, but Blackwood still took his first loss since Jan. 30. The 23-year-old wrapped up a stellar February having posted a 1.27 GAA and .967 save percentage over seven starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories