Blackwood will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Rangers.
Blackwood has lost seven straight games, including two losses to the Rangers. In that stretch, the 24-year-old posted an .875 save percentage and a 3.71 GAA. The Rangers will make it tough for Blackwood to get back on track, as they rank sixth in the league with 3.30 goals per game.
