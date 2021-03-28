Blackwood will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood got roughed up in his last start, allowing four goals on 22 shots to the Capitals. However, a three-game win streak preceded that outing. Overall, he posted a .921 save percentage over the last four games. The Bruins have averaged just two goals per game in March, and they likely won't have Brad Marchand (COVID-19 protocol) available for Sunday's game.