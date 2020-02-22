Blackwood will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup versus the Capitals, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Blackwood is red-hot right now with five straight wins and a .975 save percentage and 0.99 GAA in the process. He's averaged 39 saves per game in that span as well, and he should get plenty of action in this contest, as the Capitals rank second with 3.53 goals per road game.