Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Taking on Caps
Blackwood will start in goal against the visiting Capitals on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Staying true to Devils coach John Hynes' original plan, Blackwood has started every other game since a Feb. 25 trade that saw Keith Kinkaid move on to Columbus. Now splitting starts exclusively with Cory Schneider, Blackwood bounced back nicely from a shellacking at the hands of the Flames -- nine goals allowed on 39 shots a week ago -- to snag a 25-save win over Vancouver on Friday. The rookie will now field shots from a Capitals team that boasts a 15-6-2 record within the shared Metropolitan Division.
