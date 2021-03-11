Blackwood will start in the road crease Thursday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is looking to get back on track after a four-game losing streak in which he posted an .818 save percentage and a 4.35 GAA. The 24-year-old was previously viewed as a rising goaltender in the league after ringing up a .932 save percentage through his first eight starts of the year. The Islanders provide a solid opportunity to bounce back, as they rank 18th in the league with 2.85 goals per game.