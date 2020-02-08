Blackwood will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup versus the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is coming off a marvelous 46-save shutout against the Flyers on Thursday, so he'll look to stay hot in the cross-conference clash. This should be a good opportunity for the 23-year-old, as the Kings have lost eight of their last nine games and averaged just two goals per contest in that stretch.