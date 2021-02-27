Blackwood will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Capitals.
Blackwood was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Sabres, surrendering three goals on 32 shots, but he was ultimately able to come up with his fifth win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old backstop will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a tough home matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.37 goals per game this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
