Blackwood will get the road start in Monday's game versus the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood dealt with an upper-body injury earlier in the month, but he's recorded an .895 save percentage and 3.68 GAA over five appearances in January. The 23-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 versus the Senators this year with an .873 save percentage, and the Sens enter this matchup with 3.13 goals per home game -- 18th in the league.