Blackwood will start Saturday afternoon's home game against San Jose, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has won his past two starts, including a 16-save performance against the Islanders on Thursday. He has stopped 54 of the 61 shots he has faced this season through three appearances.
