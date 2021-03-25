Blackwood will defend the cage on the road against Washington on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood will be looking to extend his three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.97 GAA. In his previous two clashes with the Capitals this season, Blackwood conceded seven goals on 46 shots (.848 save percentage) in a pair of losing efforts. With Blackwood taking the first game of the back-to-back, Scott Wedgewood will likely get the nod versus Washington on Friday.