Blackwood will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood's in a bit of a rough patch with five straight losses and an .872 save percentage. The Devils lost two defensemen -- Sami Vatanen and Dmitry Kulikov via trade -- over the past few days, so Blackwood's defensive support is suspect against a Rangers team that ranks seventh in the league with 3.22 goals per game.
