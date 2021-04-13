Blackwood will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood's in a bit of a rough patch with five straight losses and an .872 save percentage. The Devils lost two defensemen -- Sami Vatanen and Dmitry Kulikov via trade -- over the past few days, so Blackwood's defensive support is suspect against a Rangers team that ranks seventh in the league with 3.22 goals per game.