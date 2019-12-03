Blackwood will tend the home goal for Tuesday's clash with Vegas.

The 22-year-old hasn't been great in his first full season as the No. 1 netminder, going 8-7-1 along with a 3.12 GAA and .898 save percentage. Blackwood will face a decent matchup against a Golden Knights offense that ranks just 18th in goals per game this season (2.90). It's likely that the team will play with much more urgency than they have before, as coach John Hynes was fired prior to the clash.