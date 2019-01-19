Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Third-straight sluggish game
Blackwood made 11 saves for the Devils on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
He wasn't really busy and while he has talent, Blackwood couldn't stop the pucks or the Ducks. And his last three games, he has allowed 11 goals on 71 shots -- that's an abysmal .845 save percentage. Sure, the Devils haven't given him a lot of support, but Blackwood needs to be better.
