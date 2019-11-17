Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Third win in last four games
Blackwood made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Saturday night.
He's won two straight and three of four. Blackwood has emerged as the go-to Devil in the blue paint. Overall, he's 7-4-3 this season in 13 starts and he's been especially effective in November (5-2-1). The Devils don't always show up for Blackwood, but they did Saturday.
