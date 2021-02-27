Blackwood stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Blackwood has now lost three of his last four starts, allowing at least three goals in all four outings, but on the season he still has a solid 2.52 GAA and .924 save percentage.
