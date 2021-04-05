Blackwood made 14 saves in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The 24-year-old has been alternating strong performances with poor ones lately, giving up at least four goals in three of his last five starts but only two goals total in the other two. Blackwood fell under .500 (9-10-3) with Sunday's loss, and his 2.92 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season don't suggest his record is particularly unlucky.