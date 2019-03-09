Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tough loss in DC
Blackwood stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's final goal came into an empty net. The rookie made some big saves, but with the Devils unable to solve Braden Holtby at the other end of the ice, Blackwood had no margin for error. He continues to alternate starts with Cory Schneider, but given Blackwood's recent form -- he's allowed two goals or less in four straight outings -- and New jersey's spot near the bottom of the NHL standings, that split could well tip in his favor down the stretch.
