Blackwood turned aside 38 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The netminder did everything he could to keep New Jersey in the game, but he didn't get enough support to secure a win. Blackwood was partially screened on John Carlson's second-period tally, and then had no chance on Dmitry Orlov's winner as the puck tipped off Yegor Sharagovich's stick before beating him top shelf. Blackwood is locked in right now and has only one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 4-1-2 with a 2.23 GAA and .937 save percentage over that stretch.