Blackwood (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday afternoon's game against Pittsburgh, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
With Blackwood on the shelf with an upper-body injury, look for Scott Wedgewood or Aaron Dell to get the start against the Penguins.
