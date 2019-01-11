Blackwood (lower body) is confident that he will dress for Saturday's home game against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

We'll keep an eye out on Blackwood's status. If he's removed from injured reserve ahead of the next game, that will be the clear sign that the rookie is ready to rock, though Keith Kinkaid could wind up being the starter after setting aside 39 of 42 shots in a hard-luck loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.