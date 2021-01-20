Blackwood made 47 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

After a fairly quiet first period, Blackwood faced an absolute barrage of rubber over the final two frames, but the 24-year-old was up to the task. He's off to a fantastic start to the season, going 2-0-1 with a .948 save percentage through his first three starts, and with the Devils looking more dangerous offensively as well, Blackwood's fantasy prospects appear to be rising rapidly.