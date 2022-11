Blackwood (undisclosed) will be in New Jersey on Tuesday to meet with doctors, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

That rules Blackwood out for Saturday's game against Calgary. He left Thursday's contest in the second period after appearing to hurt himself while making a save. He has a 4-2-0 record, 2.79 GAA, and .880 save percentage in seven starts in 2022-23.