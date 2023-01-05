Blackwood was struck in the hand by a shot during Thursday's morning skate and will miss this evening's home game against St. Louis.
Blackwood's absence versus the Blues was called a precaution by the Devils, so perhaps he will still be available Saturday versus the Rangers. The 26-year-old has a 5-3-1 record, 3.05 GAA and .888 save percentage in 11 contests this season. With Blackwood out of the lineup, Akira Schmid was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Falls in shootout•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Facing Hurricanes•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Relieved of duty after two periods•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Expected to start Friday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Wins in first start since Nov. 3•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting Wednesday•