Blackwood will patrol the road crease in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood, 22, will make a push for the starter's role this season, although Cory Schneider is expected to get the first shot at it out of the gate. Schneider has the upper hand with his $6 million AAV contract, but it'll be hard to ignore Blackwood if he has a similar performance to last year.