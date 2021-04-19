Blackwood yielded four goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Blackwood's teammates clawed out of a 3-0 hole to tie the game early in the third period, but Mika Zibanejad beat Blackwood from the slot to regain the New York lead with three minutes left in regulation. Ryan Strome sealed the Rangers' win with an empty-netter in the final minute. The loss extended Blackwood's winless streak to eight games (0-6-2), and he's given up four-plus goals in six of those outings. He's probably a matchups-only fantasy play, at best, for the rest of the season.