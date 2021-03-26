Blackwood stopped 18 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Blackwood came into this one riding a three-game winning streak, but he looked more like the goalie who had dropped six straight in regulation prior to that streak. New Jersey led 1-0 early in the first and 2-1 early in the second, but each of those leads was erased less than two minutes later. The same thing happened after the Devils tied it up at three apiece in the third, as Evgeny Kuznetsov promptly deposited his second goal of the night to restore Washington's lead and conclude the scoring.