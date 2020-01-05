Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Winning streak snapped
Blackwood made 29 saves in a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
The loss snapped his three-game winning streak. Blackwood is talented, but the Devils aren't very good. His job would be easier if his mates can help with a bit of shot suppression. Activate with caution.
