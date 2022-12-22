Blackwood stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Blackwood fought off a barrage of shots in his first start since Nov. 3, though a relief appearance Tuesday in his return from a knee injury likely helped the 26-year-old goalie shake off the rust first. Vitek Vanecek has been excellent for most of the year but is currently in a rut, which could open the door for Blackwood to carve out a larger role if he's able to replicate Tuesday's performance moving forward. Prior to getting hurt, Blackwood had a sub-.900 save percentage.