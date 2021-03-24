Blackwood turned aside 30 off 33 shots in a 4-3 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

A pair of third-period goals by Sean Couturier took a little bit of shine off of his stat line, but Blackwood was solid once again while winning his third consecutive start. The 24-year-old has logged a .942 save percentage during that time, backstopping the Devils to a one-goal victory in all three outings. After a wobbly start to the month, Blackwood seems to have righted the ship.