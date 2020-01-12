Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Won't suit up Sunday
Blackwood (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood will miss his second straight contest while dealing with the upper-body issue. The team recalled veteran Cory Schneider for the game, as he will serve as the back up to starter Louis Domingue on Sunday. Expect the team to have another update on Blackwood's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.
