Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Written off by Pens
Blackwood stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. Blackwood's February hot streak appears to have faded away -- he's now 1-2-1 over his last four starts with a 3.23 GAA and .905 save percentage.
