Blackwood allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-1 loss against the Bruins on Tuesday.

It was a night to forget for Blackwood, as four of the five goals he yielded came at even strength. Giving up power-play goals has been a problem for Blackwood this season, as he's already allowed more on the man advantage than he did in 44 games last season, but he also has just an .890 save percentage at even strength. Overall, Blackwood is 7-5-3 with an .899 save percentage, and a 2.95 GAA in 15 games this season.