Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Yields two goals in NHL debut
Blackwood made his NHL debut, allowing two goals on 10 shots in the third period against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Toronto beat New Jersey 7-2.
The 22-year-old wasn't supposed to play in his first NHL game Tuesday, but the Devils decided to get his feet wet during the blowout. He didn't fare much better than Keith Kinkaid, who yielded five goals in two periods. Blackwood should remain in the NHL until Cory Schneider (abdominal strain) is ready to return.
