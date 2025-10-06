default-cbs-image
McLaughlin (undisclosed) landed on injured reserve Monday.

McLaughlin was injured in exhibition play against the Islanders on Sept. 26, and he missed the remainder of training camp as a result. The 26-year-old appeared in just two regular-season outings with the Devils last year, logging an assist, after being dealt from the Bruins in March. He had two goals and three points over 14 regular-season games between both clubs in 2024-25.

