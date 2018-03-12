Devils' Marcus Johansson: Absence continues

Johansson (concussion) is expected to miss at least the next four games, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.

The Swedish forward continues to skate, but a return to the lineup is unlikely to occur before the Devils return East following a four-game West Coast trip to play in Pittsburgh on March 23. Johansson has already missed 22 games due to a concussion he suffered Jan. 23, but the Devils are hopeful that he'll be able to return prior to the end of the season. After putting together a career-best season with the Capitals in 2016-17 by scoring 24 goals and 58 points, Johansson's first campaign with the Devils has been filled with injuries. As a result, Johansson has just five goals and 14 points in 29 games with New Jersey.