Devils' Marcus Johansson: Activated for Saturday's contest
Johansson (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson is ready to roll on the top line with Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri after missing the last 10 games with his upper-body injury. The Swede is only averaging 15:24 of ice time for the season, but he does hold a spot on the man advantage. Six goals and nine assists stand as his point total over 31 games.
