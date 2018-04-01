Devils' Marcus Johansson: Activated from IR
Johansson (concussion) was removed from injured reserve and is expected to play Sunday in Montreal.
Johansson suffered from a pair of concussions this season, the latter one knocking him out for the last 31 games. Thankfully, he appears to finally be healthy once more and is ready to go as the Devils make a playoff push down the stretch. Johansson has five goals and 14 points in 29 games on the year.
