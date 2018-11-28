Devils' Marcus Johansson: Aiming to play Friday
Johansson (lower body) is targeting Friday's clash with Washington for his return to the lineup, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson appears to have avoided a more serious injury, as he'll miss just one game if he does in fact suit up versus his old team. The winger saw his 2017-18 campaign limited to a mere 29 appearances in which he tallied 14 points. If he can stay healthy, the 27-year-old is certainly capable of getting back to being a 40-plus point producer.
