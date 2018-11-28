Johansson (lower body) is targeting Friday's clash with Washington for his return to the lineup, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Johansson appears to have avoided a more serious injury, as he'll miss just one game if he does in fact suit up versus his old team. The winger saw his 2017-18 campaign limited to a mere 29 appearances in which he tallied 14 points. If he can stay healthy, the 27-year-old is certainly capable of getting back to being a 40-plus point producer.