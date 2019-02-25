Johansson is ranked No. 6 on TSN's "Trade Bait" board, which is measured by a player's prominence and probability of being involved in a trade by Monday's dealing deadline.

It's clear from Johansson being a healthy scratch the past two games that New Jersey is at least fielding offers for the 28-year-old forward. The smooth-skating Swede has a clause in his contract that lists five teams that cannot acquire him in a trade, but he'll likely end up with a contender that needs a boost on the man advantage. Johansson has a modest 12 goals and 15 assists through 48 games this season, but nine of those points came on the power play.