Devils' Marcus Johansson: Among most likely to be dealt
Johansson is ranked No. 6 on TSN's "Trade Bait" board, which is measured by a player's prominence and probability of being involved in a trade by Monday's dealing deadline.
It's clear from Johansson being a healthy scratch the past two games that New Jersey is at least fielding offers for the 28-year-old forward. The smooth-skating Swede has a clause in his contract that lists five teams that cannot acquire him in a trade, but he'll likely end up with a contender that needs a boost on the man advantage. Johansson has a modest 12 goals and 15 assists through 48 games this season, but nine of those points came on the power play.
