Devils' Marcus Johansson: Back at practice

Johansson returned to practice Monday after being sidelined against the Panthers on Saturday due to illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports

Now that Johansson is healthy, he can focus on trying to break his five-game goal drought. A concussion limited the winger to just 29 games last season, but when fully fit, he is capable of being a 20-goal scorer, a mark he has hit twice in his nine-year NHL career. With the veteran back in the lineup, Joey Anderson or Kevin Rooney figures to be relegated to the press box