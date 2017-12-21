Devils' Marcus Johansson: Back in action Tuesday
Johansson (ankle) will be in the lineup against the Rangers on Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Fantasy owners will no doubt be hoping this is Johansson's last significant absence of the season. All told, the winger has missed 18 games to injury while playing in just 15. When healthy, the 26-year-old has tallied four goals and three assists and should be able to offer top-end value, if he can stay on the ice.
