Devils' Marcus Johansson: Buries goal Thursday
Johansson tallied a goal and two shots while logging 16:33 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
Johansson burned his former teammates for his first point of the season. The 28-year-old Swede was limited to just 29 games in 2017-18 as a result of a concussion, but with a clean bill of health and top-six minutes at his disposal, the first-round pick from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft has some sleeper potential if he can rekindle his scoring touch.
