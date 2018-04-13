Devils' Marcus Johansson: Cleared for contact
Johansson (concussion) has been given the go-ahead to start taking contact in practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Coach John Hynes was quick to point out that Johansson has yet to be cleared to return to game action; however, it would seem the winger is getting close. Saturday's Game 2 matchup with the Lightning might be a little too soon, but until the team officially rules him out, anything is possible. Multiple concussions have limited the 26-year-old to a mere 29 appearances this season, although he still managed to notch 14 points.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Trying to get healthy for postseason•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Activated from IR•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ready for contact•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Showing signs of progress•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Absence continues•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Gets in solo skate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...