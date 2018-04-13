Devils' Marcus Johansson: Cleared for contact

Johansson (concussion) has been given the go-ahead to start taking contact in practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Coach John Hynes was quick to point out that Johansson has yet to be cleared to return to game action; however, it would seem the winger is getting close. Saturday's Game 2 matchup with the Lightning might be a little too soon, but until the team officially rules him out, anything is possible. Multiple concussions have limited the 26-year-old to a mere 29 appearances this season, although he still managed to notch 14 points.