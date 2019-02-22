Devils' Marcus Johansson: Continues to be held out
Johansson (undisclosed) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils continue to rest Johansson and Ben Lovejoy ahead of Monday's trade deadline, as both players could appeal to other clubs partially due to their status as pending unrestricted free agents. Johansson has done his job offensively for the Devils, adding 12 goals and 15 assists over 48 games, but those numbers are stacked against a minus-15 rating.
